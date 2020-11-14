Raymond James & Associates Purchases 53,998 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,998 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $17,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

