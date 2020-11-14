Raymond James & Associates Purchases 75,455 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,455 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Chewy worth $15,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,004,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,536,000 after purchasing an additional 204,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after buying an additional 1,085,663 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,075,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Chewy by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after acquiring an additional 797,563 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Chewy by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 184,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $62.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of -114.53 and a beta of -0.11. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.94.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $5,647,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,973,022.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $622,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,517,067.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,842 shares of company stock valued at $15,818,885 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

