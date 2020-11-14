Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Packaging Co. of America worth $16,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $244,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,113.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,516 shares of company stock worth $3,505,732. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $129.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.03. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $131.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.46.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

