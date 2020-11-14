Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,784 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $57.09.

