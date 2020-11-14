Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ABB were worth $15,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ABB by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,389,000 after acquiring an additional 267,939 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ABB by 4.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 24.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 1.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.08. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.