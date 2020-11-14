Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,047 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.68 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

