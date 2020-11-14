Raymond James & Associates Sells 12,075 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 106.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 16,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.26.

LYB opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

