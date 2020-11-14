Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,426 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.27% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $15,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJ. CWM LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. MKM Partners raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $307,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 218,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $9,586,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 716,349 shares of company stock worth $30,286,895 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

