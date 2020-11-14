Raymond James & Associates Sells 16,301 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,301 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.67% of Sensient Technologies worth $16,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 84.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $200,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.44.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.