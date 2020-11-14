Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,445 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $15,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 84.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,141,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $184.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $187.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. CSFB lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.42.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

