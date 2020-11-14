Raymond James & Associates Sells 37,711 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.33% of Primerica worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.2% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Primerica by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRI opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.01.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,354.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $381,360.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,773.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

