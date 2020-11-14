Raymond James & Associates Sells 41,789 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,789 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of FirstEnergy worth $17,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 16,288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

