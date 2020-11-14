Raymond James & Associates Sells 48,450 Shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 867,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,450 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $16,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 24.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 76.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 46,938 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 40.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43.

