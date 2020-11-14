Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,645 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $17,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $152.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.41. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.27 and a 52 week high of $156.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

