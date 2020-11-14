Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,375 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Apollo Global Management worth $17,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Markel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $50,544,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,087,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $39,309,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,146,000 after purchasing an additional 614,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,286,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,874,000 after purchasing an additional 543,457 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 72.32%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

