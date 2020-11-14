Raymond James & Associates Sells 93,559 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,127,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 93,559 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $15,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 615.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 70,119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 195,140 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,026,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 848,364 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

