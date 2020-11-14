Raymond James Begins Coverage on MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.03.

MGP opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.68.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $170,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $459,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 234.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 831,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 51.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 175,641 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

