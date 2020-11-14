Raymond James Boosts Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to $6.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRHLF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Freehold Royalties to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.