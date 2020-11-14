Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,900 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,853 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,065,000 after buying an additional 3,078,079 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 10,406,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,022,000 after buying an additional 144,953 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,903,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,440,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,195,000 after purchasing an additional 36,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.59 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

