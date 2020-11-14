Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,190 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Argus began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

Shares of CTAS opened at $356.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $368.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.66.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.