Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 33,094 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1,832.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC opened at $69.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.66.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

