Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 95.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,763,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.61, for a total value of $1,424,074.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,365.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,341 shares of company stock worth $50,253,492. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $453.64 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $418.70 and its 200 day moving average is $358.75.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.