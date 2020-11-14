Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Graham worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Graham by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth $14,837,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth $12,918,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $446.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $410.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.88. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $267.89 and a 1 year high of $655.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.73, for a total value of $456,203.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

