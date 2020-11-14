Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 22,097 Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $83.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

