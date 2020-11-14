Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,308 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $1,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.85, for a total transaction of $5,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,676.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,679 shares of company stock worth $79,222,487. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $221.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.72. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $251.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -116.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

