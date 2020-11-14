Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NYSE CII opened at $16.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

