Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,085,000 after buying an additional 2,600,983 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,927 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 0 shares of company stock worth $0 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

