Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 312.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 16.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $253.50 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.82.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.04.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.