Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.47.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.