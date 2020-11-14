Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.68 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,584,000 after buying an additional 754,436 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 52,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 847,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,162,000 after buying an additional 18,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $1,810,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $18,823,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,719 shares of company stock valued at $56,331,287. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $123.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

