Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 667,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,191,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,440,000 after purchasing an additional 284,598 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 54,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 290.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 62,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,672,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.

