Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in MercadoLibre by 236,144.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,301.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,229.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1,036.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,490.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,134.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.96) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,260.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,236.53.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

