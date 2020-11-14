Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.33 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,180 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $41.19 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.