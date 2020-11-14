Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.64 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $40,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $149.75 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $154.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $1,009,550.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,406.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $16,527,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,033 shares of company stock worth $27,234,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

