Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after buying an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $73,915,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 132.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,947 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $34,300,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 303.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 625,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,671,000 after purchasing an additional 470,399 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 140166 raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

