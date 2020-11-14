Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in DaVita by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 13.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in DaVita by 74.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 47,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.60 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DVA opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average of $84.63. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $110.98.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

