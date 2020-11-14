Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,448 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,085,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,043 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,744,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,195,000 after purchasing an additional 343,577 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 472,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 327,104 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 729,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after buying an additional 204,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82.

