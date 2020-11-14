Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 469.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $2,240,677.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $915,119.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,063 shares of company stock worth $7,912,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $72.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

