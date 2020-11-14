Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,248 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 120.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,706 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 39.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

NYSE WY opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

