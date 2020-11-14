Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 27,297 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,020,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,894,000 after purchasing an additional 70,543 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 670,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 53,449 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 602,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 98,653 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 384,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 85,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 301,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 199,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $30.37.

