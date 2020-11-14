Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,624 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Generac worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 8.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth about $939,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Generac by 48.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Generac by 41.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth about $3,145,000.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.62.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,054. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC opened at $215.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.88 and a 200 day moving average of $156.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $234.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

