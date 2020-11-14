Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,232 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2,838.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 42,125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HRL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,498.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,490.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

