Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,151 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partners Value Investments LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 128,758,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,156,000 after buying an additional 42,919,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,763 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753,902 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,816,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,051 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,129,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $31,946,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

BAM stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.