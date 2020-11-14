Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 22,597 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,597 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18.

