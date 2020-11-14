Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,450 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -73.90 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $107.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

