Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,187 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 514.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $25.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $26.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.

