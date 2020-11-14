Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,262 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,722.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.09 and a 200-day moving average of $109.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

