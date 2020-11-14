Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,099 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $320,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,010 shares of company stock worth $2,825,022. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $102.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.97. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

