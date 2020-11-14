Raymond James Reiterates C$40.00 Price Target for K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL)

Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KBL. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$30.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.83.

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$32.50 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 12-month low of C$23.73 and a 12-month high of C$46.44. The company has a market cap of $344.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.85.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

