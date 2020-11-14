Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.25 price target on the stock.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) stock opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. Essential Energy Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

